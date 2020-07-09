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VUE.JS + IPFS = VIPFS | CREATE A CENSOR-PROOF PERMANENT WEBSITE IN 5 COMMANDS
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12 views • July 09, 2020
Vue.js + IPFS = VIPFS. VIPFS is an alt-tech framework for creating permanent apps, blogs and websites that cannot be taken offline by anyone, including the government.
GitHub: https://github.com/Ideea-inc/vipfs
Blog post: https://ideea.io/vipfs/getting-started-tutorial
GitHub: https://github.com/Ideea-inc/vipfs
Blog post: https://ideea.io/vipfs/getting-started-tutorial
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