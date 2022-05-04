“Angry & Upset” Elizabeth Warren Has Meltdown at Supreme Court

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An “angry” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) screamed to reporters and pro-abortion protesters in front of the Supreme Court about the leaked draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade that would return the issue of abortion back to the people and their representatives instead of unelected jurists. After she finished screaming, a visibly shaken Warren, 72, needed help from a Senate staffer to walk the few feet back to a waiting car where in a shaky voice she told reporters, “I am angry…angry, upset and determined.”
am angry because an extremist Supreme Court thinks they can impose their extremist views on all of the women of this country and they are wrong.
I have seen the world where abortion is illegal. We’re not going back—not now, not ever. pic.twitter.com/5lE8rCQz5U