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‘I Will be Sitting Down with Project Veritas’ – CBS 62 Reporter
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10 views • June 21, 2021
CBS 62 reporter April Moss blew the whistle on the network ‘discrimination’ on-air during a weather report.
April Moss’s revelation follows Fox 26 Reporter Ivory Hecker’s actions exposing Fox 26.
April Moss’s revelation follows Fox 26 Reporter Ivory Hecker’s actions exposing Fox 26.
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