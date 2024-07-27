Did God Design Our Bodies to Heal?









Dr. Ben Rall was born and raised in the great state of South Dakota where he owned and operated one of the largest chiropractic and wellness clinics in the United States. For the last 20 years he has worked with businesses, churches and corporations of all sizes and created an unmatched corporate wellness program for today’s business model. He was the official chiropractor for Team USA Wrestling, Weightlifting and Judo at the 2012 London Olympics.Show more





In 2016, Dr. Ben Rall authored the book, "Cooperative Wellness," in which he lays out a powerful, simplified approach to help readers be part of the healthcare solution and achieve wellness for themselves and those around them. He authored his second book, "Designed to Heal" a 365 day daily devotional in 2023. He is also the host of the 5-star rated podcast, Designed to Heal, that shares stories, research, insights and helpful information in the world of health and wellness.





He currently resides in Orlando, Florida, with his wife, Megan, and two children, Jack and Grace. He is the owner of Achieve Wellness Clinic where he currently practices and sees hundreds of patients every week in the Central Florida area. He is committed to educating and empowering individuals on how to apply a vitalistic model of healthcare to their lives and live well.





