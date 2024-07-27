BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Did God Design Our Bodies to Heal?
Our Amazing Grace
Our Amazing Grace
9 months ago



Dr. Ben Rall was born and raised in the great state of South Dakota where he owned and operated one of the largest chiropractic and wellness clinics in the United States. For the last 20 years he has worked with businesses, churches and corporations of all sizes and created an unmatched corporate wellness program for today’s business model. He was the official chiropractor for Team USA Wrestling, Weightlifting and Judo at the 2012 London Olympics.Show more


In 2016, Dr. Ben Rall authored the book, "Cooperative Wellness," in which he lays out a powerful, simplified approach to help readers be part of the healthcare solution and achieve wellness for themselves and those around them. He authored his second book, "Designed to Heal" a 365 day daily devotional in 2023. He is also the host of the 5-star rated podcast, Designed to Heal, that shares stories, research, insights and helpful information in the world of health and wellness.


He currently resides in Orlando, Florida, with his wife, Megan, and two children, Jack and Grace. He is the owner of Achieve Wellness Clinic where he currently practices and sees hundreds of patients every week in the Central Florida area. He is committed to educating and empowering individuals on how to apply a vitalistic model of healthcare to their lives and live well.


************

https://www.drbenrall.com/


https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/designed-to-heal-podcast-your-bodys-amazing-healing-power/id1479146995


instagram: @achievewellnessclinic @designedtohealpodcast


************


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home


https://www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe


Show less




