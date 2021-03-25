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*President Puddinhead Pushes For "Gun Control" , Just Like He Promised
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90 views • March 25, 2021
One of the few promises he made that he wants to keep. It's easier to control the sheeple when the rams have their horns removed.
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Skal !
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Thanks for watching ,liking and sharing and as always....
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://mewe.com/i/beerandgear
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