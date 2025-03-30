Leftists Are Adding Rocket Fuel to Tesla Share Price with Protests + Vandalism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As a Tesla shareholder, I'm not overjoyed by what leftist are doing to Tesla owners and the company itself, trying to demonize Elon Musk, but when all the smoke clears and Elon emerges heroic in terms of cutting the budget, the amount of goodwill generated by these morons will send Tesla shares towards the moon.