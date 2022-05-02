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Operation Scorpio #108 - 30 April 22 - Guest: Steven D Kelly
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197 views • May 02, 2022
Steven D Kelly (https://childrenunderthegetty.com/) banned from our old network makes his first appearance on Operation Scorpio sharing a mind-blowing cornucopia of insights and experiences. The discussion got a bit salty when callers chimed in for hour 3.
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