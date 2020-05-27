Lifting the Lockdown with Prof. Dolores Cahill, Dr. Judy Mikovit & Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

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Prof. Dolores Cahill is joined by Dr. Judy Mikovit & Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to discuss the importance of lifting the lockdown, ending social distancing and mask wearing and resisting any push for mandatory vaccinations.
Category
People & Blogs
Music in this video
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Song
Glass - Music Box - Music Box - Orange Mountain Music
Artist
Philip Glass
Album
Philip Glass Sampler
Writers
Philip Glass
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Dunvagen Music Publishers); LatinAutor, Exploration Group (Music Publishing), UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, Abramus Digital, and 9 Music Rights Societies