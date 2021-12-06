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Canadian Cannabis Retailer High Tide's Vahan Ajamian
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Vahan Ajamian is a Capital Markets professional and one of the first analysts to cover the North American #cannabis sector.
High Tide is a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks and mortar as well as global #ecommerce assets. The Company is the largest Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by revenue.
#HITI spent the last decade developing an intimate understanding of cannabis consumers and a suite of retail experiences to service their interests, uniquely positioning #HighTide for international expansion through emerging legal markets.
Summary:
learning from #Medmen
#1 cannabis retailer in Canada (by revenue)
Are same store sales decreasing?
Ecommerce, discounts & the supply chain
Episode 839 The #TalkingHedge interviews Vahan Ajamian, Capital Markets Advisor at Hight Tide Inc....
https://youtu.be/05HsaO3lMLQ
High Tide is a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks and mortar as well as global #ecommerce assets. The Company is the largest Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by revenue.
#HITI spent the last decade developing an intimate understanding of cannabis consumers and a suite of retail experiences to service their interests, uniquely positioning #HighTide for international expansion through emerging legal markets.
Summary:
learning from #Medmen
#1 cannabis retailer in Canada (by revenue)
Are same store sales decreasing?
Ecommerce, discounts & the supply chain
Episode 839 The #TalkingHedge interviews Vahan Ajamian, Capital Markets Advisor at Hight Tide Inc....
https://youtu.be/05HsaO3lMLQ
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