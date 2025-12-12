Northern Front Unravels: Kyiv’s Last Reserves Fail To Halt Russian Advance

Despite being forced to retreat on all fronts, the Ukrainian army is attempting to launch counterattacks. As of December 12, the northern section of the front line was one of the most active areas.

Having taken Volchansk, the Russian army has not slowed down its offensive. On December 11, Ukrainian troops were finally driven out of the village of Liman, southwest of the city. In addition, Prilipka, to the west, has fallen under Russian control.

Currently, Kupyansk is the most difficult section of the front. A few days ago, the Ukrainians launched a local offensive here with the aim of regaining control of the city. A large number of Ukrainian army reserves have been concentrated here, including the newly formed 475th Assault Regiment, which consists mainly of former prisoners.

The defense of Seversk was breached on December 12. Russian troops are finishing off the northern and north-western areas of the city. It is reported that remnants of the Ukrainian army will continue to hold local positions on the western outskirts. Overall, Russian troops now control the entire city.

The city’s rapid fall is an extremely serious development for the Ukrainian command. This is the first operational crisis to arise from the transfer of all possible reserves to the south.

Russian troops are increasing pressure on the front line in the area of the former Dobropolsky salient. On December 11, control of the village of Shakhovо was restored. A few weeks earlier, additional Ukrainian units had been sent to this settlement.

In Mirnograd, Russian troops are continuing to put pressure on the Ukrainian army garrison. Following successful assault operations, Russian units have broken through to Darko Street. Consequently, the southeastern part of the city has fallen under their control.

A few days earlier, Ukrainian troops were driven out of the areas to the south of Mirnograd. Building on this success, Russian troops entered the southern suburbs and occupied the area around Vishnevaya Street.

In Gulyaipole, the situation for Ukrainian troops is deteriorating day by day. After successfully crossing the Gaichur River, Russian assault units took up positions around Velyka Street. Consequently, the entire eastern part of the city was under threat.

Russian units can advance westward from this part of Gulyaipole, bypassing the city’s main line of fortifications – the Gaichur River.

Despite the importance of events in Gulyaipole, the situation around Kupyansk is equally critical. The Ukrainian command has deployed all available reserves to the area in an attempt to retake the city. If they fail, a major operational crisis could arise across the entire northern section of the front.

https://southfront.press/kyiv-last-reserves-fail-to-halt-russian-advance/