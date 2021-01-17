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AllinOne's© Great Awakened's® InfoReal® Video Archive Selections™ for We, the Peoples of the World's [Re]Education and/or ReMembrance ~ Patriot & Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
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70 views • January 17, 2021
AllinOne's© Great Awakened's® InfoReal® Video Archive Selections™ for We, the People of the World's [Re]Education and/or ReMembrance ~ Reverent Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "...This is [also] a spiritual movement depending of Moral and Spiritual Forces..."
Title: Telenews, "Boycott leader comments on court conviction--Montgomery, Alabama."
Date: March 27, 1956
Summary: Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., 27-year-old minister, gives views in exclusive interview, several days after he is convicted for violating an anti-boycotting law during the Montgomery bus boycott.
Footage from the Hearst Metrotone News Collection at UCLA Film & Television Archive. Telenews, a syndicated newsfilm service for television, was a part of the Hearst newsreel enterprise from roughly 1954 through 1962.
Title: Telenews, "Boycott leader comments on court conviction--Montgomery, Alabama."
Date: March 27, 1956
Summary: Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., 27-year-old minister, gives views in exclusive interview, several days after he is convicted for violating an anti-boycotting law during the Montgomery bus boycott.
Footage from the Hearst Metrotone News Collection at UCLA Film & Television Archive. Telenews, a syndicated newsfilm service for television, was a part of the Hearst newsreel enterprise from roughly 1954 through 1962.
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