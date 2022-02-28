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A War Of Righteousness
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43 views • February 28, 2022
As the Alliance fights against the Deep State Cabal to end human trafficking, biological warfare, illegal drug and weapons running, Russia, as part of the Alliance, is in Ukraine taking out the Deep State controlled biolabs, freeing the children being trafficked and securing the peace in Ukraine, as it is still an independent part of Russia, but not a separate country, as they have never negotiated their borders with their adjoining territories. Russia is fighting the Deep State Cabal, criminal enterprises and the puppet government installed in Ukraine, and is freeing the country of the evil influence of the Deep State.
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