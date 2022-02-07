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💉TEEN IN HOSPITAL AFTER REACTION TO COVID VACCINE💉
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317 views • February 07, 2022
SOOOOOOOO THIS TEEN CALLED GRACE HAD HER VACCINE THEN DAYS LATER SHE GOT VERY ILL, THE DOCTERS SAY ITS ONLY A RARE CONDITION. PEOPLE WAKE UP SHE WAS FINE BEFOR THE VACCINE, NOW AFTER SHE GETS ILL BUT THEY TRY TO SAY IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE VACCINE. SMH
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