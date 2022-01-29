CCP Defense Ministry Issues Threat to U.S. and Japan Over Taiwan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01/28/2022 Wu Qian, spokesman for the CCP Ministry of Defense, made a wild statement, threatening that “the deeper the U.S. and Japan get into the Taiwan issue, the more painful they will be in the future”