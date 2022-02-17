On Natural Right, Self-Defense, & the Right to Revolution

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In this short video, Br. Bugnolo gives an introductory talk of 11 minutes on the notion of natural right (ius naturale) and how it relates to the right to bear arms and the right to start a revolution.
By Br. Alexis Bugnolo, February 16, 2022
Mirrored - The Scholasticum