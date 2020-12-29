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The Great Pyramid K 2019 - Director Fehmi Krasniqi
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48 views • December 29, 2020
Very interesting new theory on how the great pyramids were possibly built. Using an ancient form of concrete and magnifying the sun for melting quartz rock. It's long, but it is worth the length.
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