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Armeijan neuvonantaja paljastaa salaisen suunnitelman - Tekoäly ottaa jo ihmisiä haltuun
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28 views • October 25, 2019
[...] neuronanorobotic Brain to computer interface mind control weapons for remote monitoring and manipulation of brains neural circuitry. This allows an individuals consciousness to be cloned onto a their very own digital avatar in a Sentient World Simulation on a supercomputer. A direct link between a targeted individual and their digital avatar exists so that everything done in the real world occurs in the computer simulation [...]
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