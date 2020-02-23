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New Champ Tyson Fury Thanks God, Praises Deontay Wilder After TKO
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33 views • February 23, 2020
by Joel B. Pollak 23 Feb 2020
Tyson Fury thanked God after winning the WBC heavyweight championship in a decisive seventh-round technical knockout (TKO) on Saturday night — and praised his opponent, Deontay Wilder.
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2020/02/23/new-champ-tyson-fury-thanks-god-praises-his-opponent-after-tko/
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Tyson Fury thanked God after winning the WBC heavyweight championship in a decisive seventh-round technical knockout (TKO) on Saturday night — and praised his opponent, Deontay Wilder.
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2020/02/23/new-champ-tyson-fury-thanks-god-praises-his-opponent-after-tko/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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