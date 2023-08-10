Decentralize.TV - Episode 8 – Aug 3, 2023 – Ernesto Contreras from DASH, a super high speed cryptocurrency for retail transactions

In this episode, Decentralize TV interviews Ernesto Contreras from DASH (DASH.org), a cryptocurrency known for extremely fast transaction speeds and very low transaction costs, making it unusually suitable for retail transactions where speed is critical. While not technically a “privacy” coin, DASH was originally based on Bitcoin code structure with numerous enhancements such as a two-tiered masternode system for ultra high speed transactions, a pioneering DAO governance model, and a new API.
