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MEL K & THE EXTRAORDINARY LEIGH DUNDAS ESQ. ON OUR DUTY TO STAND FOR GOD & COUNTRY 10-29-21
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151 views • October 30, 2021
Mel & Leigh need your help. Your country needs your help. Support the strike next Monday through Thursday to show the overlords that We The People are awake and pissed off. Peaceful action and resistance to tyranny is our duty as free and sovereign beings. God Wins!
Support nationwide strike stand for freedom protest November 8-11
Text "Freedom" to 53445
#AxeTheVax
Find Leigh Dundas here:
[email protected]
www.Leighdundas.com
Mel's upcoming live in person speaking events:
Patriot Streetfighter Scott McKay Tix at www.PatriotStreetfighter.com (Other dates to come)
Haledon, NJ - October 30 - Come Join Mel for this special day with Scott in her home state :)
Pottstown, PA - November 3 Scott McKay Tix at www.PatriotStreetfighter.com
San Antonio, Texas - November 11 – 13 (Reawaken America Tour)
Dallas, Texas - December 10 - 12 (Reawaken America Tour)
Phoenix AZ - January 14-15 (Reawaken America Tour)
See our website events page and follow the link to the events. Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there!
Important Update To Those That Support us:
A certain company that sounds like FayGal has deemed The Mel K Show against their acceptable use policy. Please use free speech friendly Align Pay for donations at https://themelkshow.com/donate/ or support us in others ways such as our partners or TheMelKShow.TV
We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please support our work in any way you can. Like, Share, Comment and If you value our work and have the resources please support us through www.the melkshow.com partners or donation pages. https://themelkshow.com/donate/
Support nationwide strike stand for freedom protest November 8-11
Text "Freedom" to 53445
#AxeTheVax
Find Leigh Dundas here:
[email protected]
www.Leighdundas.com
Mel's upcoming live in person speaking events:
Patriot Streetfighter Scott McKay Tix at www.PatriotStreetfighter.com (Other dates to come)
Haledon, NJ - October 30 - Come Join Mel for this special day with Scott in her home state :)
Pottstown, PA - November 3 Scott McKay Tix at www.PatriotStreetfighter.com
San Antonio, Texas - November 11 – 13 (Reawaken America Tour)
Dallas, Texas - December 10 - 12 (Reawaken America Tour)
Phoenix AZ - January 14-15 (Reawaken America Tour)
See our website events page and follow the link to the events. Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there!
Important Update To Those That Support us:
A certain company that sounds like FayGal has deemed The Mel K Show against their acceptable use policy. Please use free speech friendly Align Pay for donations at https://themelkshow.com/donate/ or support us in others ways such as our partners or TheMelKShow.TV
We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please support our work in any way you can. Like, Share, Comment and If you value our work and have the resources please support us through www.the melkshow.com partners or donation pages. https://themelkshow.com/donate/
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