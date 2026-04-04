MEET THE HWASONG-17!

The world's largest road-mobile ICBM.

"Built by a sanctioned nation — no imports, no exports, no technology transfer. They built me anyway. I can be used anytime if necessary."

26 meters tall, transported on a 22-wheel launcher, range exceeding 15,000 km, it is capable of reaching every city in the United States.

Carries multiple independently targetable warheads that separate mid-flight to strike different cities simultaneously.

In its 2022 test it flew for 67 minutes, reaching an altitude of 6,000 km, nearly 15 times higher than the ISS. Already considered operational.