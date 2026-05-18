496) Viktor Grebennikov’s Cavity Structural Effect (Anti-Gravity Tech)

Source -- @D4rk_n3ws X channel; mai 12, 2026

https://x.com/D4rk_n3ws/status/2054040653168849181





Question the gatekeepers who decide what humanity is allowed to know.

Russian Entomologist Viktor Grebennikov’s Cavity Structural Effect (CSE) – The Anti-Gravity Technology Buried by Authorities and Corporate Gatekeepers.





According to Grebennikov’s documented experiments, the CSE creates a field capable of levitating objects, generating sensory effects (headaches, ringing ears, metallic taste, lingering “phantom traces”), and enabling human-scale platforms to achieve speeds of 1,500 km/h at altitudes up to 300 meters. Riders reported being encased in a protective bubble that nullified inertia and dynamic pressure while rendering the craft invisible from below. Archival footage in the documentary shows the platform in operation, consistent with Grebennikov’s own accounts.





Real-world verification confirms Grebennikov was no fringe figure. He published peer-reviewed articles in Soviet scientific journals on pollinators and agroecology. His 1997 book My World (Moi Mir), a 326-page self-illustrated volume, devotes an entire chapter to CSE, complete with his drawings and technical details. English translations of Chapter 5 circulate on archive sites, alongside full Russian PDFs. Medical researchers have since referenced CSE in peer-reviewed papers on cavity structures for therapeutic applications, noting orientation-dependent biological effects and after-effects that persist after removal of the structures.





Yet the cover-up is undeniable. In 1991–1992, Grebennikov filed a patent application for the anti-gravity platform with Professor V. Zolotarev. It was rejected outright. When he prepared My World for publication, authorities and publishers intervened at the final stage: hundreds of photographs, schematics, and critical diagrams were forcibly removed. The book was rewritten under pressure to excise the most sensitive evidence. Multiple independent sources, including direct accounts from those involved in the publication process, confirm that “proofreaders and an editor (and, possibly, the according authorities)” explicitly forbade full disclosure. The platform’s existence was memory-holed. No independent public demonstrations followed. Grebennikov died in 2001, taking unreleased details with him.





This is not isolated. The same institutional blockade pattern appears across breakthrough technologies that threaten entrenched energy, transportation, and aerospace monopolies – from Tesla’s free energy systems to water-powered engines. Here, a verifiable natural phenomenon, replicable in principle through cavity geometry, was systematically dismantled: patent denied, book censored, scientific community mobilized to dismiss the discoverer as unreliable. The full uncensored evidence was suppressed precisely because it worked.





The documentary raises the unavoidable question: Why was a self-taught scientist’s breakthrough – rooted in observable insect biology and backed by his own museum exhibits – subjected to last-minute editorial sabotage and official silence? The answer points directly to deliberate suppression by those who profit from scarcity and controlled mobility. Full book excerpts and platform descriptions remain accessible in underground archives for those willing to look.





The implications are profound. A fuel-less, silent, personal anti-gravity vehicle would collapse entire industries overnight. Instead, the technology was buried. The documentary demands scrutiny. The public record of censorship is clear.





Watch the full video. Demand the unedited My World.





My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua