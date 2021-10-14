© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE FOCUS NOW IS ON MORE DEAD PILOTS AND ATTENDANTS - U.S. HOSPITALS BECOMING BIG TIME MURDER ZONES
Follow
1
Share
Report
42 views • October 14, 2021
Source: Wil Paranormal. I would rather crawl on my belly through 5 miles of broken glass to get somewhere rather than get on a plane. Just sayin. Videos about vaccinated pilots, strikes, sick outs and the planes falling out of the sky:
Videos about vaccinated pilots, strikes, sick outs and the planes falling out of the sky:
BREAKING SW AIRLINES PILOT DIES IN FLIGHT!!! - 4th Source Confirms Vaxxed Delta Pilot DEAD In-Flight
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oIzyafJxSU27/
Videos about vaccinated pilots, strikes, sick outs and the planes falling out of the sky:
BREAKING SW AIRLINES PILOT DIES IN FLIGHT!!! - 4th Source Confirms Vaxxed Delta Pilot DEAD In-Flight
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oIzyafJxSU27/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.