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This is what the government tell citizens to do in the case if a nuclear power plant melt down!
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343 views • July 28, 2020
In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we talk about what the government is telling citizens to do in case of a nuclear melt down!
Always Ready!
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Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
Keywords
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