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When Blacks Won’t Follow the Rules
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144 views • February 17, 2021
Jared Taylor describes a growing trend: When blacks are far more likely than whites to break certain rules, the solution is to change the rules. This is why New Jersey Governor Philip Murphy wants to decriminalize marijuana and why transit authorities across the country have stopped arresting fare beaters. The Obama administration ordered schools to stop suspending and expelling black students at higher rates than whites. The result was chaos. Why are we doing this and how far will it go?
First posted to YouTube on December 19, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on December 19, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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