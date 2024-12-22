BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MY MIND SERVING GOD’S LAW, BUT FLESH THE LAW OF SIN, Romans 7:12-25; Psalm 1:1-3; 19:8, 20241221
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
27 followers
23 views • 4 months ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Romans 7:12-25:

12 Wherefore the law is holy, and the commandment holy, and just, and good.

13 Was then that which is good made death unto me? God forbid. But sin, that it might appear sin, working death in me by that which is good; that sin by the commandment might become exceeding sinful.

14 For we know that the law is spiritual: but I am carnal, sold under sin.

15 For that which I do I allow not: for what I would, that do I not; but what I hate, that do I.

16 If then I do that which I would not, I consent unto the law that it is good.

17 Now then it is no more I that do it, but sin that dwelleth in me.

18 For I know that in me (that is, in my flesh,) dwelleth no good thing: for to will is present with me; but how to perform that which is good I find not.

19 For the good that I would I do not: but the evil which I would not, that I do.

20 Now if I do that I would not, it is no more I that do it, but sin that dwelleth in me.

21 I find then a law, that, when I would do good, evil is present with me.

22 For I delight in the law of God after the inward man:

23 But I see another law in my members, warring against the law of my mind, and bringing me into captivity to the law of sin which is in my members.

24 O wretched man that I am! who shall deliver me from the body of this death?

25 I thank God through Jesus Christ our Lord. So then with the mind I myself serve the law of God; but with the flesh the law of sin. Amen! 

Psalm 1:1-3: Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful.
2 But his delight is in the law of the Lord; and in his law doth he meditate day and night.
3 And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper. Amen! 
Keywords
evilhousesindivinationdaymeditateungodlyprovokefirespiritobediencerighteouslusthumbleservantelijahangerblessahabidolscarnalenchantmentabominablegod forbidtishbite
