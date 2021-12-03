Baldwin Says He Never Pulled The Trigger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Alec Baldwin, who allegedly discharged a firearm that he was told was unloaded on the filming set of his movie "Rust," said in a recent interview that he never pulled the trigger. In October, Baldwin reportedly used a prop gun on set. A projectile from the prop gun fired and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.