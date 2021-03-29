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Infant Mortality Rates Plummeted, Vaccine Death Rates and the Side Effects
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72 views • March 29, 2021
Infant Mortality Rates Plummeted, Vaccine Death Rates and the Side Effects
Infant vaccination rates plummeted during the lock down, so why did INFANT mortality rates also plummet to historic lows?
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-06-23-infant-vaccination-rates-plummeted-lockdown-mortality.html#
Many Will Beg For This - Don't Be A Covidiot - Wake Up It's A Trap!
https://youtu.be/na6-Tp-qnhA
Bitchute channel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
dr Meno’s Peace Terrorist channel
ugetube.com
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
Thx Bart for the link
Infant vaccination rates plummeted during the lock down, so why did INFANT mortality rates also plummet to historic lows?
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-06-23-infant-vaccination-rates-plummeted-lockdown-mortality.html#
Many Will Beg For This - Don't Be A Covidiot - Wake Up It's A Trap!
https://youtu.be/na6-Tp-qnhA
Bitchute channel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
dr Meno’s Peace Terrorist channel
ugetube.com
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
Thx Bart for the link
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