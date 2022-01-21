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좀비에게 공격당하고 있는 사람 -A person being attacked by zombies
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1124 views • January 21, 2022
A man returning from lunch in Colombia is attacked by zombies.
My body was paralyzed and thrown to the floor
The zombies started beating him and biting the cops
the task of removing zombies from bloody victims due to fear or carelessness.
It's been slow.
People screamed in horror.
Zombies haven't abandoned their victims despite police defense
The victim suffered serious injuries to his face, body and head
콜롬비아에서 점심을 먹고 돌아오던 사람이 좀비에게 공격을 받아
몸이 마비되고 바닥에 던져졌습니다
좀비를 그를 때리고 물기 시작했습니다 경찰이
출동했지만 두려움이나 부주의로 인해 피묻은 희생자에게서 좀비를 제거하는 작업은
느리게 진행되었습니다
사람들은 공포에 질려 비명을 질렀습니다.
좀비는 경찰의 방어에도 불구하고 희생자를 포기하지 않았습니다
피해자는 얼굴,몸,머리에 중상을 입었습니다
My body was paralyzed and thrown to the floor
The zombies started beating him and biting the cops
the task of removing zombies from bloody victims due to fear or carelessness.
It's been slow.
People screamed in horror.
Zombies haven't abandoned their victims despite police defense
The victim suffered serious injuries to his face, body and head
콜롬비아에서 점심을 먹고 돌아오던 사람이 좀비에게 공격을 받아
몸이 마비되고 바닥에 던져졌습니다
좀비를 그를 때리고 물기 시작했습니다 경찰이
출동했지만 두려움이나 부주의로 인해 피묻은 희생자에게서 좀비를 제거하는 작업은
느리게 진행되었습니다
사람들은 공포에 질려 비명을 질렀습니다.
좀비는 경찰의 방어에도 불구하고 희생자를 포기하지 않았습니다
피해자는 얼굴,몸,머리에 중상을 입었습니다
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