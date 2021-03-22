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ARE YOU A MODERN ABOLITIONIST?
The facts behind JIM CAVIEZEL's new movie "SOUND OF FREEDOM"!
Based on true story of Tim Ballard, Operation Underground Railroad, a NP organization created to fight human trafficking worldwide.
HISTORY writes: "The abolitionist movement was a social and political push for the immediate emancipation of all slaves and the end of racial discrimination and segregation. [...] Radical abolitionism was partly fueled by the religious fervor of the Second Great Awakening, which prompted many people to advocate for emancipation on religious grounds. [...] By stressing the moral imperative and each person’s responsibility to uphold God’s will in society, preachers like Lyman Beecher, Nathaniel Taylor, and Charles G. Finney led massive religious revivals in the 1820s that gave a major impetus to the later emergence of abolitionism as well as to such other reforming crusades as temperance, pacifism, and women’s rights." (Source: https://www.history.com/.../black.../abolitionist-movement)
Today, good people all around the world are again called to action to end what can be described as modern day slavery. Fighting for the enslaved, especially children, is what Tim Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad are doing, a cause strongly supported by Jim Caviezel.
*** Video ***
Original footage: Operation Underground Railroad, T. Ballard, Britt VP
Edited by Team JC