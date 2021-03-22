BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tim Ballard - Operation Underground Railroad
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2285 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
182 views • March 22, 2021
The story of Tim Ballard, a former US government agent, quit his job in order to devote his life to rescuing children from global sex traffickers.

ARE YOU A MODERN ABOLITIONIST?
The facts behind JIM CAVIEZEL's new movie "SOUND OF FREEDOM"!
Based on true story of Tim Ballard, Operation Underground Railroad, a NP organization created to fight human trafficking worldwide.

HISTORY writes: "The abolitionist movement was a social and political push for the immediate emancipation of all slaves and the end of racial discrimination and segregation. [...] Radical abolitionism was partly fueled by the religious fervor of the Second Great Awakening, which prompted many people to advocate for emancipation on religious grounds. [...] By stressing the moral imperative and each person’s responsibility to uphold God’s will in society, preachers like Lyman Beecher, Nathaniel Taylor, and Charles G. Finney led massive religious revivals in the 1820s that gave a major impetus to the later emergence of abolitionism as well as to such other reforming crusades as temperance, pacifism, and women’s rights." (Source: https://www.history.com/.../black.../abolitionist-movement)

Today, good people all around the world are again called to action to end what can be described as modern day slavery. Fighting for the enslaved, especially children, is what Tim Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad are doing, a cause strongly supported by Jim Caviezel.
*** Video ***
Original footage: Operation Underground Railroad, T. Ballard, Britt VP
Edited by Team JC
Keywords
tim ballardoperation underground railroadjim caviezelsound of freedom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Douglas Harrington
California&#8217;s Academic Crisis: Majority of Students Fail to Master Reading and Math, New Test Scores Show

California’s Academic Crisis: Majority of Students Fail to Master Reading and Math, New Test Scores Show

Belle Carter
Anthropic AI Model Submitted False Homicide Tip, Philadelphia Police Say

Anthropic AI Model Submitted False Homicide Tip, Philadelphia Police Say

Chase Codewell
DHS Rejects Recommendation For Auto-Activated Body Cameras on ICE Agents

DHS Rejects Recommendation For Auto-Activated Body Cameras on ICE Agents

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Authorities Dismantle Crypto Scam Network, Seize 112 Servers and 241 Websites

U.S. Authorities Dismantle Crypto Scam Network, Seize 112 Servers and 241 Websites

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Says Government Leakers &#8220;Should Be Shot&#8221;

Trump Says Government Leakers “Should Be Shot”

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy