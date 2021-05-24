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Bill Burr On Anti-Vax Conspiracy Theories (interviewed by Conan O'Brien) [AIRED: May 20, 2021]
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1237 views • May 24, 2021
Bill explains why the COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theory doesn’t make sense.
This is not a good look for Bill Burr or Conan O'Brien
This is not a good look for Bill Burr or Conan O'Brien
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