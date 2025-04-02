Chapter Five: 1 Thessalonians

#1Thessalonians #chapterfive #Jesus #bibleteaching #series #history #christianity #christian #drphilipwoodley #rapture #harpazo #foundational #epistle #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #hydeheathbaptist





Dr Philip Woodley brings our 1 Thessalonians Series to a climax with a sermon on Chapter Five. The apostle Paul's words of comfort to the church at Thessalonica also comfort Christians today. The wrath is Jacob's [Israel] Trouble, not Christians. Christians state Paul should Rejoice Evermore!





With every chapter alluding to the Rapture of God's people, 1 Thessalonians is foundational to our understanding of Paul's later epistles.





Chartridge Mission Church was founded in 1844 and is still located in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham, in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





Filmed on Sunday, 30th March 2025.





