BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

IF WE SIN WILFULLY AFTER RECEIVING THE KNOWLEDGE OF THE TRUTH, Hebrews 10:16-39, 20260304
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 1 day ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

HEBREWS 10:16-39

16 This is the covenant that I will make with them after those days, saith the Lord, I will put my laws into their hearts, and in their minds will I write them;

17 And their sins and iniquities will I remember no more.

18 Now where remission of these is, there is no more offering for sin.

19 Having therefore, brethren, boldness to enter into the holiest by the blood of Jesus,

20 By a new and living way, which he hath consecrated for us, through the veil, that is to say, his flesh;

21 And having an high priest over the house of God;

22 Let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled from an evil conscience, and our bodies washed with pure water.

23 Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; (for he is faithful that promised;)

24 And let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works:

25 Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.

Keywords
feareviljesushousesinmindfaithlawwriteheartremissionsoullordbloodwaytruecovenantofferconsciencelivingfleshhigh priestputwashholiest
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Last Bastion: Texas as the blueprint against global tyranny

The Last Bastion: Texas as the blueprint against global tyranny

Ramon Tomey
DHS interdicts 6 smuggling boats, apprehends 82 migrants off the coast of California

DHS interdicts 6 smuggling boats, apprehends 82 migrants off the coast of California

Laura Harris
Global evacuation chaos: Nations scramble to repatriate citizens as Middle East conflict worsens

Global evacuation chaos: Nations scramble to repatriate citizens as Middle East conflict worsens

Ramon Tomey
Texas AG Ken Paxton EXPANDS ban on gender treatments for minors to include mental health providers

Texas AG Ken Paxton EXPANDS ban on gender treatments for minors to include mental health providers

Kevin Hughes
Global energy markets reel as Middle East conflict reaches a boiling point

Global energy markets reel as Middle East conflict reaches a boiling point

Cassie B.
Supreme Court blocks California policy on student gender disclosure, citing parents&#8217; rights

Supreme Court blocks California policy on student gender disclosure, citing parents’ rights

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy