Future Global Order Pivots on Ukraine Proxy War
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
10124 followers
180 views • 1 day ago

The coming months will be pivotal not just in terms of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, but in terms of the global order that emerges as part of the larger conflict the US is fighting against not just Russia but the entire multipolar world.

References:

NEO - Future Global Order Pivots on Ukraine Proxy War (Oct. 21, 2025):

https://journal-neo.su/2025/10/21/future-global-order-pivots-on-ukraine-proxy-war/

TWZ - Russian Fiber-Optic Drones Are Now Reaching Into Ukrainian Cities Deep Behind The Lines (Oct. 6, 2025):

https://www.twz.com/news-features/russian-fiber-optic-drones-are-now-reaching-into-ukrainian-cities-far-behind-the-lines

US DoD - Opening Remarks by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Feb. 12, 2025):

https://www.war.gov/News/Speeches/Speech/Article/4064113/opening-remarks-by-secretary-of-defense-pete-hegseth-at-ukraine-defense-contact/

Reuters - US intelligence helps Ukraine target Russian energy infrastructure, FT reports (Oct. 12, 2025):

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/us-intelligence-helps-ukraine-target-russian-energy-infrastructure-ft-reports-2025-10-12/

NYT - U.S. STRATEGY PLAN CALLS FOR INSURING NO RIVALS DEVELOP (1992):

https://www.nytimes.com/1992/03/08/world/us-strategy-plan-calls-for-insuring-no-rivals-develop.html

Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic

---------

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
russiaukrainenatoglobal orderpokrovsk
