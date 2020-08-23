© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2020-08-23 STOP RUTTE-CATUUR met SATAN-SCHOENTJES DE JONGE
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • August 23, 2020
2020-08-23 STOP RUTTE-CATUUR met SATAN-SCHOENTJES DE JONGE
Keywords
5gpower to the peopledisobeydeath by 5gverzetverzetverzetwij zijn het volkde gele cameraneo-nazi-nederlandnwo-staatsgreepnieuwe verradende bedriegersnvbersnee nee nee geen 5gcorona-virus is 5g-stralingsziektemassavernietigingswapenweapon of mass killingcorona is controlasatan-schoentjes de jongeruttemetutjenazi-world-order
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.