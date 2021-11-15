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Survival Of The Fittest - Prophecy On Global COVID-19 Vaccination Program
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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6501 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

https://the-masters-voice.com

Today's word: Vision of the 'first wave'- God gives a strong and BLUNT warning about the ongoing vaccination program of the USA and worldwide. No good outcome is predicted for those who cast off wisdom and ignore the jungle rule of Survival Of The Fittest. What elephant will you be? This is a serious matter - listen to the warning of the Lord to His people.

Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/29/survival-of-the-fittest-december-22-23-2020/

Related Prophetic words:

THE DOGS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/11/5982/

THE FIG, THE SEEDS, & THE VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/06/the-fig-the-seeds-and-the-vaccines-march-6-2021/

DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/27/10696/

VACCINES, AUSTRALIA & NZ- THE DANGERS OF IDOLATRY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/11/06/scorched-earth-australia-new-zealand-nov-6-2021/

VACCINES, DEMONS, DOMESTIC TERRORISM & MORE: https://rumble.com/voxc6l

THE VACCINATION BOOTHS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/15/the-vaccination-booths-december-25-2020/

FORCED VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/30/forced-vaccines-aliens-april-11-2020/

VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1

HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.

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PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.

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Keywords
vaccinesjesussurvivalprophecypharmaend timesdepopulationcullingcoronaviruscovid-19the masters voice
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