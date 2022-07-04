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RT.
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has announced the complete removal of Ukrainian forces from the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). Speaking on Sunday, Shoigu said Russian troops and Donbass forces had completely seized Lisichansk, the last remaining city under Ukrainian control. Newly released footage shows LPR troops patrolling Lisichansk, handing out humanitarian aid to local civilians, who greet them with smiles and applause.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1b2o7f-lpr-now-fully-liberated-russian-defense-minister.html