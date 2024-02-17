CIVIL WAR TO COMMENCE BEFORE ELECTION - U.N. SOLDIERS SOON TO BE READY - BIDEN FAMILY CRIMES

The Democratic Party are all traitors just waiting for the real fight to begin as they place blue helmets on their heads.
According to NEW PATRIOT in this video, the young male insurgents crossing the border are being paid $2,200 - $3000 a month with free lodging as they await further orders to attack America and that will most likely happen prior to the Presidential Election. . . . . . .
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.