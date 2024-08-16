© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This evening in Gaza time, so many hours ago. Over 100 Israeli settlers storm the village of Jit near the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya and burn Palestinian homes and cars. Injuries reported.
A critical bullet injury to the chest of a young man as a result of settlers shooting him, said the Red Crescent.