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90 Percent Of Plastic Comes From Asia And Africa
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285 views • September 19, 2019
Despite westerners being lectured by climate activists like Greta Thunberg, a study has found that around 90 per cent of plastic waste polluting earth’s oceans comes from Asia and Africa.
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