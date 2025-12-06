🚨German youth take over cities protesting new conscription law for 18 year old's

🚨 German youth takes over cities protesting new conscription law

Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart and 80+ other cities across Germany have been flooded with young people protesting against compulsory military service.

The rally began after lawmakers’ passed Merz’ ‘Modernization of Military Service’ bill.

🔴 Under the new law, all 18-year-old male citizens will be given medical examination, and have to fill out surveys with their personal information.

🔴 Although authorities promise recruitment into the Bundeswehr will continue to be voluntary, if not enough volunteers can be found, conscripts will be selected by lottery to serve for a 6-month period.

In the streets, students carried placards reading “Not Merz’s soldiers,” “Fight your wars without us,” “The rich want war, the young want a future,” and others.

Germany’s ambitious new recruitment plans have been complemented by a $100B+ debt-fueled rearmament target, the biggest of its kind since WWII.

Adding more on Germany:

Digital Gestapo: German cops given right to secretly enter homes, hack suspects’ devices

Berlin’s city council has approved sweeping amendments to its local police law, allowing investigators to plant viruses and other covert access tools on suspects’ digital devices. If it can’t be done remotely, police can “secretly enter” suspects’ homes to do so.

But that’s not all, says Heise Online:

🔴 Cops can now keep their bodycams on in homes and other non-public areas on grounds of threats to safety

🔴 Cell tower data collection powers to check movement patterns have been expanded

🔴 Automatic license plate reader systems are now legal

🔴 Police can use tools to take down or commandeer drones

🔴 Cops can perform biometric face and voice checks, and process personal data for “training and testing of AI systems”

🔴 They can also now “preventatively detain” someone not just for 48 hours, but up to 5-7 days

🫤 The pretext for the amendments is, of course, fighting crime and terror.

Berlin is the second area to legalize such police intrusion. Mecklenburg-West Pomerania did so in 2020. Critics say the amendments are a violation of privacy protections under Germany’s Basic Law.