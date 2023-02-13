How Long Part Two

We know that there will be another
Jewish holocaust coming in the second half of the tribulation. When two thirds of the Jewish people will be
killed by the Beast, the man of sin, the Anti-Christ in his attempt to destroy
the Jews so that Jesus Christ cannot rule over His people Israel during the
millennium. Zechariah 13:8-9 8 And it shall come to pass, that in all the
land, saith the Lord, two parts therein shall be cut off and die; but the third
shall be left therein. 9 And I will
bring the third part through the fire, and will refine them as silver is
refined, and will try them as gold is tried: they shall call on my name, and I
will hear them: I will say, It is my people: and they shall say, The Lord is my
God. I believe the events in
Revelation chapter six are a summation of events in world history that happen
after the ascension of Jesus Christ to heaven up to and including the
tribulation. But no matter how you
believe about Revelation chapter six either way we know that there will be a
holocaust of believers up coming. Let Review….
