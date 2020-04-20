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Two years - moving from Paavola, Michigan to Hancock, Michigan. Leaving behind my garden.
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15 views • April 20, 2020
I have been renting in Paavola, Michigan, and had the space to grow a garden each year. Most of my traveling life, I had rented and never owned a place to live.
Recently, while renting in Paavola, an opportunity to purchase a small 50' X 100' lot came my way. I Found out the asking price, and after a year negotiating, I purchase the lot for $1250.00.
Not having a lot of money and working at the local Co-op, at first, I was hesitant purchasing the lot, but I jumped and purchased the lot.
It was a good thing that I had purchased the lot, because my current landlord decided to increase and change the lease when I was to renew.
Before living on the property, the lot has only a work-in-progress shed, which needs work. Therefore, because my current landlord wanted to change things, I decided to move 4 miles from Paavola to Hancock, and rent a less expensive place until I can make my lot livable.
Presently, I have started turning over the soil for my coming 2020 garden.
Since this is my first home purchase, It will be an adventure.
Recently, while renting in Paavola, an opportunity to purchase a small 50' X 100' lot came my way. I Found out the asking price, and after a year negotiating, I purchase the lot for $1250.00.
Not having a lot of money and working at the local Co-op, at first, I was hesitant purchasing the lot, but I jumped and purchased the lot.
It was a good thing that I had purchased the lot, because my current landlord decided to increase and change the lease when I was to renew.
Before living on the property, the lot has only a work-in-progress shed, which needs work. Therefore, because my current landlord wanted to change things, I decided to move 4 miles from Paavola to Hancock, and rent a less expensive place until I can make my lot livable.
Presently, I have started turning over the soil for my coming 2020 garden.
Since this is my first home purchase, It will be an adventure.
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