Two years - moving from Paavola, Michigan to Hancock, Michigan. Leaving behind my garden.

I have been renting in Paavola, Michigan, and had the space to grow a garden each year. Most of my traveling life, I had rented and never owned a place to live.



Recently, while renting in Paavola, an opportunity to purchase a small 50' X 100' lot came my way. I Found out the asking price, and after a year negotiating, I purchase the lot for $1250.00.



Not having a lot of money and working at the local Co-op, at first, I was hesitant purchasing the lot, but I jumped and purchased the lot.



It was a good thing that I had purchased the lot, because my current landlord decided to increase and change the lease when I was to renew.



Before living on the property, the lot has only a work-in-progress shed, which needs work. Therefore, because my current landlord wanted to change things, I decided to move 4 miles from Paavola to Hancock, and rent a less expensive place until I can make my lot livable.



Presently, I have started turning over the soil for my coming 2020 garden.



Since this is my first home purchase, It will be an adventure.