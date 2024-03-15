Create New Account
plasma festivus 2024 -the broken people of plasmania
High Hopes
Jeff Snyder


March 14, 2024


Cold blooded love

   • Goblins from Mars - Cold Blooded Love...


Broken people

   • Logic & Rag'n'Bone Man - Broken Peopl...


Burn it down

   • AWOLNATION - Burn It Down (Official V...


Final countdown

   • Europe - The Final Countdown (Officia...


Burn

   • Ellie Goulding - Burn (Official Video)


Wicked games

   • Chris Isaac - Wicked Game (ft. Seren)...


High hopes

   • Pink Floyd - High Hopes (Official Mus...


Walking on the Sun

   • Smash Mouth - Walkin' On The Sun (Off...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fiiy1SoH9V4

Keywords
2024fireburningjeff snyderplasma firebroken peopleplasmania

