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Banking for All Act (Part 2)
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43 views • September 11, 2020
This is part 2 of the legal breakdown of the Banking for All Act which was introduced on March 23, 2020. If you haven't seen part 1 yet, watch it first before watching this one.
If you are bored with law/legal studies or if it is too much too comprehend, skip this one.
DISCLAIMER: I am not an attorney (traitor) and am not giving legal advice. This video is for educational and entertainment purposes only.
REFERENCE LINKS:
Banking for All Act:
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/116/s3571/text
FedCoin Will Replace the Paper Dollar:
https://www.legacyresearch.com/the-daily-cut/fedcoin-will-replace-the-paper-dollar/
WO2020060606 - Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity Data
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf;jsessionid=5FB89E3FE297EA3BD8D8E23CFE2FA6BE.wapp2nC?docId=WO2020060606&tab=PCTDESCRIPTION
LEGAL REFERENCES:
12 U.S.C. S221
U.C.C. S2-103(a)
U.C.C. S2-104(1)
If you are bored with law/legal studies or if it is too much too comprehend, skip this one.
DISCLAIMER: I am not an attorney (traitor) and am not giving legal advice. This video is for educational and entertainment purposes only.
REFERENCE LINKS:
Banking for All Act:
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/116/s3571/text
FedCoin Will Replace the Paper Dollar:
https://www.legacyresearch.com/the-daily-cut/fedcoin-will-replace-the-paper-dollar/
WO2020060606 - Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity Data
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf;jsessionid=5FB89E3FE297EA3BD8D8E23CFE2FA6BE.wapp2nC?docId=WO2020060606&tab=PCTDESCRIPTION
LEGAL REFERENCES:
12 U.S.C. S221
U.C.C. S2-103(a)
U.C.C. S2-104(1)
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