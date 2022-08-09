⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the special military operation in Ukraine | 9th August 2022

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

💥High-precision long-range air-based missiles have destroyed an active buried command post of Ukrainian Air Force near Voronivtsa, Vinnitsy Region.

💥High-precision, long-range sea-based weapons have hit 1 large ammunition depot near Uman, Cherkasskaya Region. More than 300 rockets for HIMARS MLRS have been destroyed, as well as large amount of ammunition for US M777 howitzer.

▫️As a result of active offensive actions by Russian troops, the 2nd Mechanised Battalion of the 14th Mechanised Brigade lost its combat effectiveness. Having lost more than 340 men killed and wounded, the remaining personnel abandoned their positions.

💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.

▫️2 command posts near Seversk and Ochertino, Donetsk People's Republic, 3 ammunition depots near Krasnogorovka, Donetsk People's Republic, Zhovtnevoye, Nikolayev Region and Osokorovka, Kherson Region, as well as 123 areas of AFU personnel and military equipment concentration have been hit.

💥In the course of counter-battery warfare, 2 artillery batteries, including American M777A2 howitzers, have been hit near Veseloye, Donetsk People's Republic.

▫️In addition, 2 platoons of multiple-launch rocket systems near Lastochkino and 6 artillery platoons of self-propelled and towed howitzers near near Razdolovka, Orlovka and Georgiyevka in Donetsk People's Republic have been suppressed.

💥Russian air defence means have shot down 1 MiG-29 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Toretskoye in Donetsk People's Republic.

▫️17 rockets from HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system have been intercepted near Kherson city and Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson Region, and Melitopol, Zaporozhye Region.

▫️3 Ukrainian drones have been shot down near Petrovskoye, the Rutchenkovo railway station in Donetsk People's Republic, as well as Mospanovo in Kharkov Region.

📊In total, 264 Ukrainian airplanes and 145 helicopters, 1,711 unmanned aerial vehicles, 363 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,278 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 794 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,284 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,785 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

Source @MoD Russia

