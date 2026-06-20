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Could Structured Water Be the Main "Currency of Energy" and Not ATP?
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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'(Inspired by the videos, "Your Mitochondria Run on Water — And Most People Are Running Them on the Wrong Kind" @

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CX0nZAYE-sM

&

"Is ATP The True Energy Currency Of The Cell? Gerald Pollack, PhD" at

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTIaz19EITA

)


Very shallow-dive video going over how structured (aka coherent, gelled, plasma, Exclusion Zone, & hexagonal) water might be the currency of energy & NOT ATP according to the author of "The Fourth Phase of Water," Dr. Gerald Pollac, PhD.


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Keywords
gerald pollackatpfourth phase of waterdr jack kruseanalemma waterbest water restructuring devicebest water distillerintracllular hydration
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