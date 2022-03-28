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03/25/2022 WION News: Why did China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi come to India? Because Russia is boycotted for invading Ukraine, China wants to keep BRICS and SCO intact and that cannot happen without support from India. But there can be no meaningful dialogue with China until it goes back from the border.