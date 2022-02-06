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THE REAL DISINFORMATION SUPERSPREADERS: From the US President, Government agencies, Gates, the media & paid personalities
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2154 views • February 06, 2022
Virtually every top official and media personality in charge of the response to COVID insisted the vaccine prevents infection and transmission—not just symptoms.
These are the people who claim to worry about “misinformation"
These are the people who claim to worry about “misinformation"
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