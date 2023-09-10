Dr. Bryan Ardis - Beating the Venom-Laced DOD Bioweapons, Big Pharma and COVID 2.0 - Med. Research, Impacts and Antidotes

Despite relentless attack, Dr. Ardis has stuck to his findings about the COVID shots and snake venoms. In this full presentation, you will see all of the research that confirm his conclusions.
More than that however, you will see exactly what the venoms do to the human genome, health to serve as bioweapons developed by the military in concert with the pharmaceutical industry.
After viewing this presentation you will know exactly what the shots and drugs are doing and more importantly exactly what to do about it. Dr. Ardis lays out ALL of the research and ALL of the antidotes, even if you have already taken the mRNA shot. Critical information for you or any loved ones even if they have taken the shot. Life changing information. Watch and see for yourself. The antidotes already exist. This presentation tells you what they are and how to use them.
Full seminar is available at: http://www.healingfortheages.com
Registration code: VT78294570
Subscribe to this channel for more updates.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.