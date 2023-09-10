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Dr. Bryan Ardis - Beating the Venom-Laced DOD Bioweapons, Big Pharma and COVID 2.0 - Med. Research, Impacts and Antidotes
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
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1287 views • September 10, 2023

Despite relentless attack, Dr. Ardis has stuck to his findings about the COVID shots and snake venoms. In this full presentation, you will see all of the research that confirm his conclusions.

More than that however, you will see exactly what the venoms do to the human genome, health to serve as bioweapons developed by the military in concert with the pharmaceutical industry.

After viewing this presentation you will know exactly what the shots and drugs are doing and more importantly exactly what to do about it. Dr. Ardis lays out ALL of the research and ALL of the antidotes, even if you have already taken the mRNA shot. Critical information for you or any loved ones even if they have taken the shot. Life changing information. Watch and see for yourself. The antidotes already exist. This presentation tells you what they are and how to use them.

Full seminar is available at: http://www.healingfortheages.com

Registration code: VT78294570

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Keywords
vaccinesbig pharmadodbioweaponsalternative treatmentshealth and medicinevenom in drugs
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy